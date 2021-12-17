Cold front and storms rolling through the weekend

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Friday

71° / 70°
Fair
Fair 0% 71° 70°

Saturday

79° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 79° 55°

Sunday

59° / 48°
AM Fog/PM Clouds
AM Fog/PM Clouds 24% 59° 48°

Monday

55° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 55° 46°

Tuesday

58° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 58° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 51°

Thursday

71° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 61°

