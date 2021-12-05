Cold front and storms on the way Monday!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — All but one of the New Orleans City Council seats are heading to a runoff this Saturday, including District E.

Incumbent Cyndi Nguyen will face off against former city councilman Oliver Thomas. In last month's primary, Thomas came out on top with 45% of the vote.

"I won two thirds of the precincts in this district, was humbled by their support," said Thomas.

But Councilwoman Nguyen says she's delivered on her promises to District E and hopes that her constituents will give her another term.

"Three and a half years is not enough. I need four more years. The revitalization started under my leadership, allow me to finish the job," said Councilwoman Nguyen.

We asked both candidates what's on the top of their priority list when it comes to serving the residents of District E.

"The economic development, making sure Lincoln Beach, Six Flags site continues to move forward so that way other commercial sites can capitalize on it," said Councilwoman Nguyen.

"My job is to fight for them, to put the pride, and to put the excellence in the "E" that means District E. That's one of my major priorities, keeping people safe and making sure they get the essential services they paid for," said Thomas.

Thomas does have some stains on his past. He resigned from his city council seat and pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in 2007. Thomas completed his sentence and says he learned from his mistake and says the voters should trust him.

"I'm just honored that they've given me another chance and I want to work hard for their trust and to prove that by putting their faith in me that they didn't make a mistake. I'm humbled and honored by it," said Thomas.

Some in District E wish Councilwoman Nguyen had done more during her term, but she says so far, the district has made significant progress.

"We have changed a lot of stuff that wasn't done. You know again, I inherited 13 years of no progress. As I'm hearing concerns, I'm also addressing it and taking action about it," said Councilwoman Nguyen.

In less than a week, the voices of District E will be heard on election day, and a decision will be made on who represents the largest geographic area in the city for the next four years.