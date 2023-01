Good Morning, New Orleans!

Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area once again! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising into the 50s.

You’re waking up tomorrow to even colder weather as 30s and 40s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

We’ll be below freezing on the Northshore, this is where you’ll need to cover plants and brings pets inside.

Saturday looks stunning with more 50s before 60s and 70s return through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.