Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up much colder after a round of storms came through last night ahead of yet another cold front. Thankfully, most of Muses rolled before it stormed!

Temperatures are now in the 40s or 50s across our area, but a cool afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 50s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Bundle up if heading out today to Greasing of the Poles as winds stay in the teens and twenties! Layers are best as the winds are going to be whipping!

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Saturday morning, even at or below freezing north of the lake. A light freeze is possible, so remember to protect people, pets, and plants. We’ll be above freezing on the South Shore. Your forecast for this weekend is going to be beautiful as temperatures climb to upper 50s Saturday, upper 60s Sunday, and then the 70s and 80s through Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras!