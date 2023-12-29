Good Morning, New Orleans! It’s a clear and near freezing start around the area! Temperatures dropped quickly after sunset. A Freeze Warning is flying across most of the viewing area until 10AM. Spots north of I-10 are waking up freezing with temperatures 32.

Areas to the west of the lakes could also see temperatures around 31-32 in the colder areas. The immediate south shore will stay just above freezing. Expect more of the same Saturday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will stay chilly Friday with low 50s. Expect mid to upper 50s Saturday with low 60s Sunday.

We will stay dry through Sunday with the next rain chance coming in on New Year’s Day.