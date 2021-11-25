Cold forecast for holiday shoppers!

Happy Thanksgiving! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrives overnight with one more cold front coming to town. Right now, there are a few quick, passing showers on radar. You’ll need the umbrella for more than second lining on the way home from tonight’s Saints Game.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 50s across many spots then 40s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

Today, we were a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will not continue after today! Highs fall back into the 60s as we finish off the month and welcome December. Rain chances will be tough to come by!

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 51°
Fair
Fair 0% 68° 51°

Friday

60° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 60° 46°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 65° 52°

Sunday

60° / 49°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 63% 60° 49°

Monday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

12 AM
Showers
43%
67°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
65°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
62°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
60°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
56°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

51°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

