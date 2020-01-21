Cold for another day

It is going to be another chilly day and night as this shot of winter continues for another 24 to 36 hours. Expect temperatures to warm only into the low 50s this afternoon. Less wind in the area should make it nicer than Monday. Expect plenty of sun again.

The biggest issue for tonight is the cloud cover. Clouds should start to filter in through the overnight hours. If that happens early then temperatures will not drop off as much. However right now it still looks like the dry air and light wind should give us some freezing temperatures Wednesday morning to the north. Look for another light freeze in these spots with lows 29-31.

After that clouds move in through the day Wednesday with rain on the way for Thursday.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 49° 39°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 51°

Thursday

67° / 51°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 67° 51°

Friday

60° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 47°

Saturday

62° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 51°

Sunday

61° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 52°

Monday

65° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 65° 53°

Hourly Forecast

48°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

