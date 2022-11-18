Spotty showers are already popping up on the south shore but the rain is very light. Look for that trend to continue through the night with off and on light rain. This should taper off by sunrise Saturday. Rain will spread back across the area by Saturday afternoon and it will make for a cold and gloomy day.

Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 30s north with upper 40s south. Temperatures look to be pretty steady over the next 24-36 hours in the New Orleans metro area. Don’t look for much warming through the day Saturday.

Look for another cool day on Sunday to wrap up the weekend with low to mid 50s. After that we should see a gradual warming trend into the middle of next week and Thanksgiving.