Cold and gloomy Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is not going to be a pleasant day to start the week. We are going to see one of the coldest afternoons we have seen in quite a while. Temperatures are only going to climb into the low 50s for much of the area today. Expect a light breeze out of the northeast as well.

Rain chances will make things extra chilly and gloomy this afternoon. Expect showers off and on by mid to late morning through late afternoon. The rain will not be that heavy but will cause some wet streets so be careful driving around the area.

We will stay chilly for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday with low 60s Wednesday. Look for mid 30s in the colder spots Wednesday morning.

After that a big warm up is on the way through Christmas weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 for the holiday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 47°
Rain
Rain 92% 52° 47°

Tuesday

54° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 54° 46°

Wednesday

61° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 61° 49°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 60°

Friday

77° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 77° 63°

Saturday

75° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 75° 65°

Sunday

77° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 77° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

8 AM
Rain
91%
48°

48°

9 AM
Rain
87%
48°

49°

10 AM
Rain
83%
49°

51°

11 AM
Rain
72%
51°

51°

12 PM
Showers
58%
51°

51°

1 PM
Showers
57%
51°

51°

2 PM
Rain
67%
51°

52°

3 PM
Showers
50%
52°

52°

4 PM
Showers
38%
52°

52°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
52°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
22%
51°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
51°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
50°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
48°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News