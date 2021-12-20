Cold and gloomy Monday

It is not going to be a pleasant day to start the week. We are going to see one of the coldest afternoons we have seen in quite a while. Temperatures are only going to climb into the low 50s for much of the area today. Expect a light breeze out of the northeast as well.

Rain chances will make things extra chilly and gloomy this afternoon. Expect showers off and on by mid to late morning through late afternoon. The rain will not be that heavy but will cause some wet streets so be careful driving around the area.

We will stay chilly for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday with low 60s Wednesday. Look for mid 30s in the colder spots Wednesday morning.

After that a big warm up is on the way through Christmas weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 for the holiday.