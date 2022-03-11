Temperatures are dropping quickly behind the cold front Friday evening. We see mid 30s already in the northwestern part of the state. Look for that front to move through over the next few hours. Once it does, winds will be gusting into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Saturday morning will see lows in the mid 30s north to around 40 south.

After that we will see a big shot of colder air for Saturday. Saturday highs will only reach the low 50s and then we will see very cold temperatures Sunday morning with mid to upper 20s north and upper 20s to low 30s south.