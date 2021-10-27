Cold air moving in behind the line of storms!

Happy Wednesday! We have seen quite the active forecast for Louisiana today as a squall line moved across WGNO’s viewing area before cooler air starts filtering in.

Behind this potent storm system, anticipate a pattern change with another real cold front moving through, bringing fall back again in southeast Louisiana. Tonight, heavy downpours lead to street flood advisories with rainfall amounts exceeding 6 inches in some Northshore spots, but the line moved quickly, at least.

Behind this boundary, we start to clear out Thursday as windy conditions move in with chilly air. Highs will only be in the low 70s and winds could be gusting into the 30s.

May be best to secure your Halloween decor if this is possible! The forecast for Halloween weekend across southeast Louisiana truly will be beautiful as fall returns!

