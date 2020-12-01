Cold again tonight then a bit warmer

We are going to see one more night below freezing for parts of the area before temperatures warm up a bit over the next couple of days.

Look for lows to be around 30-32 again along and north of I-12. However some spots farther to the northeast could briefly dip into the upper 20s up near the I-59 corridor. It’s going to be a bit warmer on the south shore with upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight will be a race between how quickly temperatures cool and then how fast the next airmass moves in to the area. That’s why the coldest spots will be to the northeast, closer to the core of the cold air.

After that look for a warmer Wednesday with low 60s but with a breeze. Rain chances go up for Thursday with temperatures back near 70 and scattered showers.

Overall it looks like we stay below normal through the weekend with highs around 60 and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

