Chilly fall weather has arrived along the northern Gulf Coast.

For the next day or so, Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi will see some of the coldest temperatures since last spring. Cold air pushing south will prevent our highs from reaching higher than the 60s through at least Thursday.

Tonight, expect for temperatures to drop very quickly once again as clear skies allow for efficient cooling. Temperatures on the Northshore and in South Mississippi should drop into the 30s by Thursday morning, while locations south remain in the 40s.

The rest of the forecast looks to be quiet with gradual but steady warming. Temperatures will rebound to into the 60s for lows and mid 80s for highs by the weekend. It’s not until next week that we’ll see another cold front.