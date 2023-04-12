An area of low pressure will continue moving north through the Gulf tonight and Thursday. This system will quickly lift inland and northeast through the day on Thursday. Right now the biggest impacts look to be coastal flooding as rain has yet to move inland.

Areas to the east including the coastal Mississippi counties will likely see tide levels of 3 feet through the night and higher in some cases during the high tide cycle. This will cause flooding of low lying areas near the coast.

Rain amounts overall will be low across most of the area with less than an inch of rain. Southern Mississippi will once again see the highest rainfall amounts. Look for highs in the upper 60s Thursday and then warming to near 80 on Friday.

It still looks like another front moves through Saturday and Saturday night with a chance for rain and storms.