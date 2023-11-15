NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The area of low pressure in the northern Gulf continues to sit offshore south of the mouth of the river. It will not be moving much over through tonight. This will keep the persistent north-northeast flow around the area. The coastal flood warning has been extended until Friday morning. We could see levels of 2-3 feet above normal during high tide cycle in low lying areas. Some areas may even get a little higher. It may be a good idea to move any vehicles in these areas to higher ground.

Winds will be strongest offshore with gusts in the 30s. Inland locations will see wind speeds in the teens with gusts in the 20s at times. Strongest wind will be near the coast.

Rain chances will be small today. Look for a few showers around the area but not much. Temperatures will be steady in the low 60s. We will get into the upper 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

Much nicer weather will move in for the weekend.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts