Cloudy Wednesday, cold front on its way Thursday!

Happy Wednesday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrives Thursday with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 60s across many spots.

Today, we are a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will not continue much of your week! Warmer highs are the theme reaching 70s through only tomorrow with overnight lows dipping into 60s. Rain chances will be around 50% out ahead of the front before it swings through on Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow night, much colder air will be behind the front. Temperatures will fall again in late evening hours to be below 50 degrees in many spots. The low 70s will return by this weekend.

Wednesday

77° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 77° 66°

Thursday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 51°

Friday

64° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 52°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 72° 61°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 76° 59°

Monday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 67° 48°

Tuesday

62° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 53°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
3%
71°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
70°

70°

11 PM
Clear
7%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

