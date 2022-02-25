Temperatures will stay chilly through your Friday afternoon and evening with most of the area in the mid to upper 50s behind the cold front from last night.

Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s north with mid 50s south. It will not be super cold through the weekend in the morning.

Overall rain chances look small by Friday afternoon through the rest of the Carnival season. The weekend will stay cool with 60s for highs followed by beautiful weather for a good portion of next week. We could see a spotty shower early on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday also look nice. Look for 60s on Monday and near 70 for your Mardi Gras.