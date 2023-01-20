Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up cooler after a round of storms came through overnight ahead of yet another cold front!

Temperatures are now in the 50s across our area, but a seasonal afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 70s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Daytime high temperatures will remain the 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have rain chances into Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll see rain chances ramp up on the Northshore tomorrow afternoon before they become more widespread across our whole viewing area by Saturday night. Another round comes through Sunday morning with improvements Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.