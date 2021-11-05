Cloudy evening but beautiful weekend ahead

Clouds will be stubborn across most of the area this afternoon. Once we get through Friday night, skies will be clear over the next couple of days.

Friday night into Saturday morning, look for lows to dip into the mid to upper 40s to the north and the mid-50s to the south.

Saturday will be very nice with sun and highs around 70. Most of the day will be in the upper 60s.

Overall beautiful weather is on the way through early next week with low to mid-70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows.

Sunday morning will be a bit cooler with widespread low 40s to the north.