Cloudy, breezy Tuesday afternoon on the way!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday as a “warmer” one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front raced to town bringing possible severe threats last week, then the arctic blast started. We have another one on its way shortly.

Enjoy this warmer forecast for today before temperatures fall again looking to late week. It’s certainly still chilly, though.

Rain in the area continues this morning, so grab your umbrella before stepping outside. Wednesday, we top out in the 50s before yet again upper 40s return Saturday. Overnight, the 30s or lows 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots north will flirt with 30s just above freezing. Rain chances are no longer in the forecast for Wednesday.

Late week, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc.

Have a great day today!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 72% 54° 41°

Wednesday

54° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 54° 39°

Thursday

58° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 58° 47°

Friday

51° / 39°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 51° 39°

Saturday

50° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 36°

Sunday

60° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 60° 45°

Monday

62° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 62° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

10 AM
Showers
60%
49°

49°

11 AM
Showers
55%
49°

50°

12 PM
Showers
56%
50°

51°

1 PM
Showers
42%
51°

52°

2 PM
Showers
44%
52°

52°

3 PM
Showers
54%
52°

53°

4 PM
Showers
46%
53°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
51°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
6%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
6%
45°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
43°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
42°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
43°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News