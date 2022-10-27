Overnight, temperatures will gradually cool into the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.

Heading into Friday, expect high temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 70s as cloud coverage increases throughout the day.

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon, but right now it looks like higher rain chances hold off until Friday night. Rain chances increase to about 50 percent late Friday night into early Saturday, before rising to about 70 percent Saturday afternoon.

Rain clears out by Saturday night and dry weather returns on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 70s during the day with 50s and 60s for overnight lows.