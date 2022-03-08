Temperatures today are slightly cooler compared to this same time on Monday. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 60s to low 70s for most locations.

Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Heading into the evening, rain chances begin to increase and are forecast to stayed elevated for the next 48+ hours to come, with the highest being Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a small portion of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi with a level 1 or level 2 risk for severe storms, mainly after midnight. The higher threat is confined close to the coastline.

If any storms become severe, the main threat will be damaging wind gusts above 60 mph. However, a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The severe threat begins to decrease by daybreak Wednesday, but rain will remain in the area throughout the day. Grab the umbrella before heading out and these rain chances are a bit tough to time due to a lingering front.