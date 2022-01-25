Scattered rain showers and cloudy skies continue to linger across the area this Tuesday afternoon. The rain will come to an end later tonight as another cold front moves in from the northwest.

Expect skies to clear by Wednesday morning as the front pushes drier and cooler air into the region. Temperatures will top out in the 50s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s or lows 40s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Wednesday will be breezy as well, making feel even cooler. Winds out of the north will range between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to around 25 mph. It may be a good idea to secure loose objects like trash cans and outdoor decorations.

Heading into the weekend, lows dip down more with most spots along the southshore in the lower 30s just above freezing. Locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain can expect a hard freeze Friday and Saturday nights as lows drop into the mid and upper 20s.

Remember to protect people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a wind chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors.