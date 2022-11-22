A weak storm system will be moving across the northern Gulf today which will bring moisture through the area. Right now it looks like most of the rain fades out before we see a whole lot. Look for a few showers through the afternoon. Overall amounts will be very light.

Temperatures stay cool today but then will be gradually warming up. Look for low 60s. Things clear up tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday looks nice with highs topping out around 70.

At this point it looks like we see more rain move in on Thanksgiving, especially in the afternoon. This rain will stick around through Friday off and on and even linger into Saturday morning before we start to clear out.