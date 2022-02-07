The work week starts out gray for most of us as cloudy skies blanket the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are staying a little cooler than yesterday due to the lack of sunshine. Highs today are expected to top out in the mid 50s.

Overnight, the 30s or 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and most spots on the Northshore will flirt with the mid 30s just above freezing.

Overnight, remember to protect people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours.

Rain chances are no longer in the forecast. Mostly sunny conditions return Tuesday morning and stick around all week with warming temperatures. Wall to wall sunshine will help make it feel even warmer in the afternoons, but chilly mornings may still require you to layer up.