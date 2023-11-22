NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cool and cloudy weather is expected along the Gulf Coast through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually cool from the 60s in the evening into the low 40s for the Northshore and upper 40s south of Lake Pontchartrain by sunrise.

A weak system in the Gulf may bring a few showers across the area late Thursday into Thursday night, but rain chances are not too impressive at only around 30 to 40 percent. Any rain from this system looks to be isolated to scattered in coverage and overall rainfall amounts will be very low.

Cloudy skies will likely for the remainder of this week and early next week as temperatures stay slightly below average for late November. Typically this time of the year, New Orleans sees a high temperature of about 69 degrees. High temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s for the next several days.

Rain chances are elevated once again on Sunday as another cold front moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of the front, but widespread storms are not anticipated at this time.

