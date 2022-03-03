Temperatures are pleasant again Thursday afternoon with low to mid 70s despite the cloud cover. Like the past couple of days we are seeing warmer temperatures inland to the north. That trend will likely continue Friday as we get more sun with mid to upper 70s.

. Right now it looks like humidity comes back on Saturday as highs warm to around 80. More moisture could lead to a few spotty showers popping up Saturday and Sunday afternoon but overall these will be fairly isolated.

It does look like the cold front Monday will bring a better chance of rain to the area. Recent models have shown the front now pushing through the area which would mean cooler weather by Tuesday if that happens. That will be something to watch though over the next few days.