Clouds roll in for another stream of cooler temps tonight

Cloud cover will help to keep temperatures warmer tonight with low to mid-50s on the south shore and upper 40s to around 50 north. Expect clouds again for your Wednesday with highs back in the mid-70s. 
It still looks like a cold front will move through Thursday evening.

Right now rain looks pretty limited with this system so just expect some scattered showers with a couple of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s. 

There are some indications that on Friday we see another brief round of showers pop up as the main upper-level trough swings through. After that we clear out for the weekend with cooler weather moving in. Saturday looks like the coolest day with highs only in the mid 60s. Details will likely change though over the next few days. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 58°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 75° 65°

Thursday

78° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 58°

Friday

73° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 73° 53°

Saturday

61° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 61° 48°

Sunday

65° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 65° 53°

Monday

66° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 66° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
61°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
62°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
73°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
71°

