Expect skies to stay clear Sunday night as temperatures we drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday starts out mostly sunny and warm. Skies turn mostly cloudy or overcast in the afternoon ahead of scattered showers in the evening. The rain chance Monday afternoon and evening is about 40 percent, but rises to about 70 percent by Tuesday morning.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather once again Tuesday morning, but it is lower than the last two rounds of severe weather that we have experienced in recent weeks. Most of the WGNO viewing area is under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

Models show a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area mid-morning Tuesday, likely between 7 a.m. and noon. Most of the heavy storm activity will be well to our north, but some heavy downpours and gusty winds can still be expected.

The rain clears out Tuesday afternoon and we’ll see mostly sunny skies return on Wednesday. Wednesday, out high temperatures will be very warm, likely reaching the upper 80s. A cold front then moves through and temperatures drop into the lower and mid 70s Thursday through Saturday.