Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Friday!

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected this morning to afternoon, but high temperatures should still reach the low to mid 80s through filtered sunshine. Expect winds to pick up to around 10 to 15 miles per hour tomorrow with gusts up to 25 mph.

Drier air will filter in behind a weak cold front on Saturday, making for a fairly nice afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Sunday looks to be the one cooler day for the week for most of the area, with temperatures warming rapidly by Tuesday. Most models are in agreement that Tuesday is going to be unseasonably warm, and even downright hot with potential for record highs. Have a great weekend!