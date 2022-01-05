Cloud coverage, possible showers for Thursday morning

The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we have been waking up in the 30s! Hard freeze warnings and freeze warnings remained in effect until 10AM Tuesday, but now we are waking up 20 degrees warmer. Pets and plants won’t need to be inside again tonight.

Anticipate 50s or 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so no more concerns for pets and plants until Friday.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday.