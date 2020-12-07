Close to freezing in some areas tonight

A chilly start to the week will give way to very pleasant conditions for the second half of the week

A chilly start to the week will give way to very pleasant conditions for the second half of the week. We are going to see sunny skies today but temperatures will stay cool despite that with upper 50s for highs to just shy of 60.

A cold one is on the way tonight. Look for lows in the 30s outside of the marine areas on the south shore tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s south, and low to mid 30s north.

Some of the colder spots may briefly dip down to freezing by Tuesday morning, however a technical freeze likely won’t occur.

Either way though low to mid 30s will still be cold and you can expect some front to start the day Tuesday. Look for low 60s by the afternoon.

After that a warming trend with highs near 70 and 40s and 50s for lows. The next rain chance doesn’t move in until Friday night and Saturday morning.

Monday

59° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 59° 42°

Tuesday

63° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 63° 44°

Wednesday

69° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 69° 46°

Thursday

71° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 56°

Friday

71° / 62°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 71° 62°

Saturday

72° / 51°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 72° 51°

Sunday

61° / 46°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 61° 46°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

6 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

5 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

6 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
45°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
48°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

