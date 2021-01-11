Cleco restores power to thousands impacted by winter storms

PINEVILLE, LA- As of 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Cleco has restored power to over 2,000 customers affected by wintery weather that moved through north and central Louisiana.

“There may be some scattered outages in our northern parishes overnight due the amount of ice and snow north Louisiana received,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “While we are working to restore power to all customers today, there’s a possibility some customers might be without power until tomorrow.”

Power Outages as of 12 p.m.

DeSoto – 2,138

Grant – 37

Lasalle – 11

Natchitoches – 47

Rapides – 26

Red River – 149

Sabine – 531

Vernon – Fewer than 5

For updates on outages, visit www.cleco.com.