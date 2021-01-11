Cleco restores power to thousands impacted by winter storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

cleco power outages

PINEVILLE, LA- As of 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Cleco has restored power to over 2,000 customers affected by wintery weather that moved through north and central Louisiana.

“There may be some scattered outages in our northern parishes overnight due the amount of ice and snow north Louisiana received,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.  “While we are working to restore power to all customers today, there’s a possibility some customers might be without power until tomorrow.”

Power Outages as of 12 p.m.

  • DeSoto – 2,138
  • Grant – 37
  • Lasalle – 11
  • Natchitoches – 47
  • Rapides – 26
  • Red River – 149
  • Sabine – 531
  • Vernon – Fewer than 5

For updates on outages, visit www.cleco.com.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

41° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 41° 38°

Tuesday

48° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 48° 40°

Wednesday

55° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 55° 41°

Thursday

66° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 66° 48°

Friday

58° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 58° 42°

Saturday

56° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 56° 41°

Sunday

59° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 59° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

43°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
43°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
43°

42°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
42°

42°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
42°

41°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
41°

41°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
41°

40°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
40°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
40°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

39°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

40°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
40°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
41°

42°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

44°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
44°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
45°

47°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News