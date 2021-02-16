Cleco restores power to 97% of customers impacted by winter storm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, La. — As of 4 p.m., Cleco has restored power to over 10,000 of the 11,110 customers impacted by Winter Storm Uri, which impacted much of the company’s service territory beginning Sunday night and into Monday morning.

“Provided we don’t encounter any unexpected system or equipment damage, we expect to restore power to all customers who can accept power by end of day today,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “As we wrap up restoration from this storm, we are preparing for a second storm, Winter Storm Viola.”

In preparation for the possibility of more freezing rain, sleet and snow across the company’s service territory, Cleco has secured nearly 400 contractors in addition to Cleco resources.

“As conditions are expected to deteriorate due to Winter Storm Viola, we are asking customers to avoid unnecessary travel and reserve the roadways for first responders and emergency personnel,” said Lass. “If traveling is necessary, please yield to first responder vehicles and allow them the right-of-way. Creating unnecessary traffic may delay first responders from reaching their destination to perform work in a timely manner.”

Winter Storm Uri Power Outages as of 4 p.m.

  • DeSoto – Less than 5 customers
  • Iberia – 64 customers
  • Rapides – 139 customers
  • St. Mary – 58 customers
  • St. Tammany – 22 customers
  • Vernon – 58 customers

The following Cleco Customer Service Offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to Winter Storm Uri:

  • Bunkie Customer Service Office
  • DeRidder Customer Service Office
  • Mansfield Customer Service Office
  • Pineville Customer Service Office
  • Ville Platte Customer Service Office
  • Opelousas Customer Service Office
  • Eunice Customer Service Office
  • Crowley Customer Service Office
  • New Iberia Customer Service Office
  • Franklin Customer Service Office

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

31° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 31° 32°

Wednesday

61° / 44°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 91% 61° 44°

Thursday

48° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 46% 48° 33°

Friday

47° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 35°

Saturday

56° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 49°

Sunday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 64° 52°

Monday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
32°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
32°

33°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
33°

37°

9 PM
Clear
1%
37°

37°

10 PM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

12 AM
Clear
1%
36°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
37°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
37°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
38°

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
39°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
40°

40°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
40°

41°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
42°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
45°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
48°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
51°

53°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
53°

55°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
55°

56°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
56°

57°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
57°

57°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
57°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News