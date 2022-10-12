The rain has ended this evening as the humidity stays with us. That will end most of the rain chance this time around but we could see a band of showers move through overnight with the front itself. Right now the best chance of that would be in the northern half of the area.

Humidity will continue as well until the front moves through so watch out for fog to develop again overnight. After that lower humidity begins to move in Thursday.

This will be a brief shot of fall with cooler and drier weather for Friday but already warming back up for the weekend. Rain chances come back Sunday into Monday ahead of what looks to be a much stronger surge of fall air.

In the tropics Karl will continue to meander around the southwestern Gulf through the week before moving inland along the central Mexican coast. This will not be a threat to our area or anyone in the northern Gulf.