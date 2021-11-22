Clearing out this afternoon then cold tonight

Skies will be clearing through the afternoon as drier air moves in behind the front from this morning. Winds will be picking up out of the north with 15-20 speeds through the afternoon. We will be seeing temperatures staying in the mid 60s.

Tonight it will get chilly. Look for upper 30s on the north shore by Tuesday morning. We will have low to mid 40s on the south shore. Tuesday will stay chilly with highs only in the low 60s.

We do start to warm back up with low 70s Wednesday. Right now Thanksgiving looks good with mid 70s and possibly a few showers Thursday night as another front moves through.