Expect plenty of sun through the rest of the day on Thursday as temperatures warm back into the low 80s. Rain from the morning has pushed well off to the east. Temperatures will stay warm through Friday. Look for overnight lows in the 60s tonight followed by highs in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon with dry conditions.

The next round of rain comes in Saturday as an upper level trough moves in to the area. Look for showers and storms through the afternoon with a few lingering into Saturday night as well. This will keep temperatures down in the 70s.

Another shot of low humidity and pleasant weather will move in for Sunday and the start of next week.