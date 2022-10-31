If you’re heading out for trick-or-treating or other festivities this evening, expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

Tuesday through Friday, expect similar conditions to what we experienced earlier today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Overnight lows will generally be in the low to mid 50s for the Northshore while locations south stay a little warmer in the low to mid 60s.

Our next rain chance will come this weekend, but it has dropped down some from previous forecasts. Right now it looks like rain chances are up to about 30 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.