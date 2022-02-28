Abundant sunshine has returned to the Gulf Coast in the wake of a cold front that passed through the area on Sunday. The clear skies will stick around most of the week, but the cool temperatures are only here for one more day.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 60s until just after sunset, when a gradual cool down begins. If you’re headed to the evening parades in Uptown New Orleans, you may want a light jacket or sweater as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s. By early Tuesday morning, lows drop into the upper 30s for the Northshore and into the low to mid 40s for the Southshore.

The forecast for Mardi Gras day looks beautiful. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s under sunny skies. By the end of the week, highs will be back in lower 80s.