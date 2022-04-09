A beautiful weekend continues across Southeast Louisiana and all the along the Gulf Coast.

Under sunny skies, high temperatures today will top out in the lower 70s. Tonight, lows drop into the 40s and 50s once again.

Expect the sunshine to continue into Sunday, but it will be much warmer as highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s again on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures stay in the lower 80s, but it may feel a little warmer as humidity rises. Cloud cover builds into the region Tuesday as we begin to enter a more unsettled weather pattern.

High rain chances between 60 and 80 percent return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.