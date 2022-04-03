Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions to continue through the rest of your Sunday with high temperatures for most in the upper 70s. A few locations may even hit 80 degrees in the middle of the afternoon as we reach the peak of daytime heating. Skies stay clear Sunday night as we drop down to the lower 60s.

Monday starts out with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies turn mostly cloudy or overcast in the afternoon ahead of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. The rain chance Monday afternoon is about 60 percent, but rises to about 90 percent Monday night.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather once again Monday night, but it is too early to pinpoint timing or any specific threat. Stay tuned for updates over the next 24-48 hours as we get closer to the Monday night timeframe.