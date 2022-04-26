Most of us will stay dry today, but we cannot rule out an isolated shower or two through the evening. Rain chances are low at just around 20 percent.

Tonight into Wednesday morning, a weak cold front moves across the region and pushes any lingering moisture off to the east. Expect cooler and drier air to filter in on Wednesday. Cool mornings with lows in the 50s and 60s and warm afternoons in the upper 70s to low 80s will be the theme through Thursday.

High pressure will also build in, giving us lots of sunshine and generally calm weather. By the end of next weekend, temperatures will rise to the upper 80s with a few locations getting close to 90 degrees.

The forecast for Jazz Fest’s first weekend looks to be very warm and humid. With highs in the upper 80s and humidity levels elevated, expect the heat index or “feels-like temperatures” to be in the lower 90s. If you plan on being outdoors, you’ll need to stay hydrated and have a way to cool off.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, rain chances are slim through the weekend.