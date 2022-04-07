Drier and cooler weather has moved in this morning in the wake of a cold front that moved through southeast Louisiana last night. Winds are breezy out of the north and northwest and that trend will continue through the day Thursday.

Cool mornings and mild afternoons will be the story through the next several days. Highs today and tomorrow will top out in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be a little chilly with widespread 40s by Friday and Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s through Saturday under sunny skies. Humidity will stay low through the weekend as well.

Heading into the start of next week, high temperatures rise to the lower to mid 80s as warmer, more humid air makes its way back to the Gulf Coast. Rain chances increase slightly to about 40 percent on Monday and Tuesday.