Clear skies and cold temperatures continue through the weekend

Some of the coldest air of the season has arrived along the Gulf Coast. Another freeze is expected tonight as low temperatures drop into the upper 20s for the southshore and into the lower and mid 20s for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for parishes west of Lake Pontchartrain and most areas north of I-10, including South Mississippi from 11 PM Friday through 9 AM Sunday. A Hard Freeze Warning is issued when temperatures in the lower to mid 20s are expected.

Elsewhere, south of I-10, a Freeze Warning is in effect where temperatures could drop as low as 28 degrees.

With temperatures in the 20s, the National Weather Service recommends protecting people, pets, plants, pipes from the cold. Also, remember to practice fire safety when using a heater.

Heading into the start of the next work week, we’ll be watching for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms late Monday afternoon into Monday night. The rain comes ahead of our next front, but this one shouldn’t be as powerful as the most recent cold snap.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

40° / 32°
Clear
Clear 0% 40° 32°

Sunday

53° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 53° 37°

Monday

58° / 47°
PM Showers
PM Showers 73% 58° 47°

Tuesday

56° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 58% 56° 41°

Wednesday

52° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 52° 38°

Thursday

55° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 55° 45°

Friday

54° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

12 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

2 AM
Clear
1%
37°

34°

3 AM
Clear
2%
34°

34°

4 AM
Clear
2%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
2%
33°

33°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
33°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
36°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
2%
44°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
42°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
42°

Interactive Radar

