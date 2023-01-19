After some early morning rain associated with a cold front, skies look to remain clear through the rest of the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will be cooler with low to mid 40s north and upper 40s to low 50s south.

Friday morning will start out with a mix of sun and clouds, but skies turn mostly cloudy to overcast by the evening as our next rain maker moves in from the west.

An area of low pressure is expected to move into the Gulf Coast region Saturday, which will elevate our rain chances to about 70 percent. The latest models show the Northshore seeing on and off rain as early as Saturday morning. Expect rain coverage to increase in the evening hours and Saturday night.

Some of the wet weather may linger into early Sunday, but dry conditions are expected to return by Monday. High temperatures will likely remain in the upper 50s to low 60s through the start of next week.