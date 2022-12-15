Temperatures will generally be in the low 60s through the afternoon and then 50s this evening as we see cool and pleasant conditions. Look for a few locations to dip into the upper 30s Friday morning with most of the area waking up to the low to mid 40s.

Friday will be a lot like to day with sun and low 60s.

A small system will move through Saturday with clouds and a couple of passing showers. But most of the area will not see rain. It will be cooler however with highs only in the mid 50s for the weekend. Sunday morning temps will be in the low to mid 30s to the north.