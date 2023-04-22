High pressure is providing clear skies and calm weather across the Gulf Coast region. Temperatures are slightly below average as dry air continues to push into the area in the wake of our most recent cold front.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall from the 70s this evening to the mid 60s by midnight. Early Sunday morning, lows will likely reach the upper 50s north and low 60s south.

Highs on Sunday will be mild once again in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Slightly more cloud cover is forecast to build in Monday into Tuesday as moisture begins to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday into Thursday as a weather system moves in from the west. Rain chances are up to 40 to 50 percent both days to account for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may produce isolated heavy rainfall.

Dry weather returns by Friday for the first weekend of Jazz Fest.