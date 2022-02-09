Clear skies will be the rule again tonight as we see cool temperatures move back in. It won’t be as cold as the last few nights though and that warming trend will continue through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. It’s going to be another day where you will want the coat early but then we will see temperatures warming quickly.

Afternoon highs on Thursday through Saturday will move into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows will be dropping only into the 40s.

Expect a few clouds Thursday and then more Saturday as a front moves through. That front will bring a brief shot of winter weather again on Sunday into Monday.