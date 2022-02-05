

The weekend began on a very cold note, with temperatures dropping into the 20s across much of the area. It felt even colder when factoring in the windchill.

Throughout the afternoon Saturday, temperatures stayed on the chilly side with highs only reaching the mid and upper 40s. However, it may feel warmer compared to yesterday with sunshine returning along with the winds calming down.

Saturday night will be cold again and we will see lows in the upper 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning. A hard freeze is likely along the north shore.Remember to protect your people, pets, pipes, and plants when temperatures drop below freezing for several hours.

Sunday afternoon warms up a bit with mid 50s, and we stay in the 50s for a couple of afternoons to start the week.