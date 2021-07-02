Classic summer forecast for the 4th of July weekend!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana will be hot with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers as a front moves through. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all weekend, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a category 1 hurricane based off of its 75 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will likely approach Florida’s southern tip late Monday into early Tuesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm or category 1. This is moving very quickly at 28 miles per hour. Greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Friday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 11AM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 79% 89° 77°

Saturday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 83° 76°

Sunday

87° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 76°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
89°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

83°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
68%
83°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
83°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
81°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
80°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
79°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

Interactive Radar

